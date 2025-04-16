Anzeige
WKN: A414WD | ISIN: US84862C3025 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.04.25
18:35 Uhr
3,710 US-Dollar
+1,000
+36,90 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAOXIN
HAOXIN HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAOXIN HOLDINGS LIMITED2,7700,00 %
ICAD INC3,350+73,58 %
OSTIN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD1,680-45,98 %
SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP INC3,710+36,90 %
TREASURE GLOBAL INC3,355+60,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.