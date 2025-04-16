urban-gro, Inc. Awarded Three New Contracts with Fogo de Chão

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm offering solutions to multiple sectors, today announced that the firm has secured three new contracts with the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, Fogo de Chão. The Company has been awarded a comprehensive construction contract for a new restaurant in Murray, Utah, where they will oversee the entire project lifecycle from preconstruction to post-construction phases. Additionally, the Company has also been awarded two Construction Management ("CM") contracts, taking a leadership role in overseeing the construction process while acting as the owner's representative. In this capacity, the Company will define project objectives, deliverables, and timelines to ensure smooth execution for new restaurant locations in Las Vegas, Nevada and Rancho Cucamonga, California.

These new agreements build upon urban-gro's existing portfolio of ongoing projects with Fogo de Chão in Texas and Colorado, demonstrating the client's continued trust in the Company. Work on all three projects is set to begin immediately, with the bulk of the revenue anticipated to be recognized by the third quarter of 2025.

"We look forward to further solidifying our partnership with Fogo de Chão with the effective execution of these new contracts," said Bradley Nattrass, urban-gro Chairman and CEO. "These projects showcase urban-gro's versatility in the commercial sector by highlighting our ability to deliver tailored, integrated solutions across diverse markets. We're thrilled to bring our hospitality expertise to these new locations."

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq:UGRO) is an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA"), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision - Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco - the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame - into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this release, terms such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "may," "projects" and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company, or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, future events, future performance, and the timing of completion of projects. These and other forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including, among others, our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions, our ability to accurately forecast revenues and costs, competition for projects in our markets, our ability to predict and respond to new laws and governmental regulatory actions, including delays granting licenses to clients or potential clients and delays in passage of legislation expected to benefit our clients or potential clients, our ability to successfully develop new and/or enhancements to our product offerings and develop a product mix to meet demand, risks related to adverse weather conditions, supply chain issues, rising interest rates, economic downturn or other factors that could cause delays or the cancellation of projects in our backlog or our ability to secure future projects, our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers, risks associated with reliance on key customers and suppliers, our ability to attract and retain key personnel, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues, risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure, risks associated with climate change and ESG matters, our ability to maintain effective internal controls, our ability to execute on our strategic plans, our ability to achieve and maintain cost savings, the sufficiency of our liquidity and capital resources, and our ability to achieve our key initiatives for 2023, particularly our growth initiatives. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

