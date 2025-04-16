BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) announced the pricing of underwritten public offering of 18,500,000 of American depositary shares, each representing 15 ordinary shares, at a price of $11.27 per ADS or a total of 277,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of HK$5.83 per ordinary share. All ADSs will be offered by Kingsoft Cloud.Concurrently, the companys existing shareholder, Kingsoft Corporation has agreed to purchase from the company 69,375,000 of its ordinary shares at a price per share equal to the Public Offering price per ordinary shares, in a concurrent private placement.The gross proceeds to Kingsoft Cloud from the Public Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement are expected to be approximately $260.7 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX