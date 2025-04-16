NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' harmonized inflation rate that is considered for comparison of price growth among EU member states slowed for a third month in a row in March, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.1 percent year-on-year following a 2.3 percent increase in February. The EU measure of inflation was at its lowest level since October when it was 1.6 percent.The statistical office said that recreation and culture with an inflation rate of 7.2 percent and restaurants and hotels, where prices were 6.1 percent higher, showed the highest positive changes.Meanwhile, the clothing and footwear category logged the biggest decline of 7.7 percent.The HICP rose 0.5 percent from February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX