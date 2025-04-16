BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM and GM

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting and General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting and General Meeting which were held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed by vote on a poll.

David Barron, Chair of the Board, commented:

"BlackRock American Income Trust's adoption of a systematic investment strategy combines the use of artificial intelligence, big data and BlackRock's human expertise, with the unique advantages of the UK investment trust structure. The Company is now uniquely positioned in the market with a truly innovative approach.With a lower cost base, enhanced income distribution and a compelling value-oriented approach to US equities, we are confident this transformation will lead to substantial benefits for shareholders."

Final votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Annual General Meeting

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 15,537,644 99.62 58,994 0.38 75,871 Resolution 2 15,360,827 98.90 170,826 1.10 140,856 Resolution 3 15,573,600 99.85 23,038 0.15 75,871 Resolution 4 15,038,945 96.47 550,573 3.53 82,991 Resolution 5 14,946,359 95.86 645,159 4.14 80,991 Resolution 6 15,031,556 96.42 557,962 3.58 82,991 Resolution 7 15,475,382 99.36 99,886 0.64 87,241 Resolution 8 15,531,070 99.64 55,867 0.36 85,572 Resolution 9 14,627,175 93.31 1,049,472 6.69 28,256 Resolution 10 15,477,081 99.24 118,271 0.76 77,157 Resolution 11 15,370,327 98.63 212,819 1.37 89,363 Resolution 12 14,390,231 92.23 1,212,375 7.77 69,903

General Meeting

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 15,369,633 99.33 102,991 0.67 87,782 Resolution 2 15,389,041 99.30 108,822 0.70 62,543

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Tender forms for participation in the tender offer which is being implemented to give shareholders (other than certain overseas shareholders) the opportunity to tender up to 20% of the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) must be returned no later than 1.00 p.m. on 17 April 2025. As at close of business on 15 April 2025, the Company's shares were trading at a discount of 2.5% to the underlying net asset value.

16 April 2025