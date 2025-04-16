Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
16.04.25
08:02 Uhr
2,192 Euro
-0,009
-0,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 18:06 Uhr
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM and GM

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM and GM

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting and General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting and General Meeting which were held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed by vote on a poll.

David Barron, Chair of the Board, commented:

"BlackRock American Income Trust's adoption of a systematic investment strategy combines the use of artificial intelligence, big data and BlackRock's human expertise, with the unique advantages of the UK investment trust structure. The Company is now uniquely positioned in the market with a truly innovative approach.With a lower cost base, enhanced income distribution and a compelling value-oriented approach to US equities, we are confident this transformation will lead to substantial benefits for shareholders."

Final votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Annual General Meeting

For & Discretionary

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

Resolution 1

15,537,644

99.62

58,994

0.38

75,871

Resolution 2

15,360,827

98.90

170,826

1.10

140,856

Resolution 3

15,573,600

99.85

23,038

0.15

75,871

Resolution 4

15,038,945

96.47

550,573

3.53

82,991

Resolution 5

14,946,359

95.86

645,159

4.14

80,991

Resolution 6

15,031,556

96.42

557,962

3.58

82,991

Resolution 7

15,475,382

99.36

99,886

0.64

87,241

Resolution 8

15,531,070

99.64

55,867

0.36

85,572

Resolution 9

14,627,175

93.31

1,049,472

6.69

28,256

Resolution 10

15,477,081

99.24

118,271

0.76

77,157

Resolution 11

15,370,327

98.63

212,819

1.37

89,363

Resolution 12

14,390,231

92.23

1,212,375

7.77

69,903

General Meeting

For & Discretionary

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

Resolution 1

15,369,633

99.33

102,991

0.67

87,782

Resolution 2

15,389,041

99.30

108,822

0.70

62,543

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Tender forms for participation in the tender offer which is being implemented to give shareholders (other than certain overseas shareholders) the opportunity to tender up to 20% of the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) must be returned no later than 1.00 p.m. on 17 April 2025. As at close of business on 15 April 2025, the Company's shares were trading at a discount of 2.5% to the underlying net asset value.

16 April 2025



© 2025 PR Newswire
