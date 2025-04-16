BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM and GM
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16
BlackRock American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Results of Annual General Meeting and General Meeting
Following the Annual General Meeting and General Meeting which were held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed by vote on a poll.
David Barron, Chair of the Board, commented:
"BlackRock American Income Trust's adoption of a systematic investment strategy combines the use of artificial intelligence, big data and BlackRock's human expertise, with the unique advantages of the UK investment trust structure. The Company is now uniquely positioned in the market with a truly innovative approach.With a lower cost base, enhanced income distribution and a compelling value-oriented approach to US equities, we are confident this transformation will lead to substantial benefits for shareholders."
Final votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:
Annual General Meeting
For & Discretionary
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1
15,537,644
99.62
58,994
0.38
75,871
Resolution 2
15,360,827
98.90
170,826
1.10
140,856
Resolution 3
15,573,600
99.85
23,038
0.15
75,871
Resolution 4
15,038,945
96.47
550,573
3.53
82,991
Resolution 5
14,946,359
95.86
645,159
4.14
80,991
Resolution 6
15,031,556
96.42
557,962
3.58
82,991
Resolution 7
15,475,382
99.36
99,886
0.64
87,241
Resolution 8
15,531,070
99.64
55,867
0.36
85,572
Resolution 9
14,627,175
93.31
1,049,472
6.69
28,256
Resolution 10
15,477,081
99.24
118,271
0.76
77,157
Resolution 11
15,370,327
98.63
212,819
1.37
89,363
Resolution 12
14,390,231
92.23
1,212,375
7.77
69,903
General Meeting
For & Discretionary
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1
15,369,633
99.33
102,991
0.67
87,782
Resolution 2
15,389,041
99.30
108,822
0.70
62,543
Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Tender forms for participation in the tender offer which is being implemented to give shareholders (other than certain overseas shareholders) the opportunity to tender up to 20% of the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) must be returned no later than 1.00 p.m. on 17 April 2025. As at close of business on 15 April 2025, the Company's shares were trading at a discount of 2.5% to the underlying net asset value.
16 April 2025
