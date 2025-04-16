Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
WKN: A19Z03 | ISIN: FR0013331949 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
16.04.25
09:08 Uhr
98,96 Euro
-0,49
-0,49 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
LA POSTE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LA POSTE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,19100,4218:01
16.04.2025 18:23 Uhr
LA POSTE: La Poste Groupe publishes its 2024 Universal registration Document

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 16 April 2025


La Poste Groupe publishes its 2024 Universal Registration Document


The 2024 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 9 April 2024, under number D. 25-0237.

This Universal Registration Document notably includes:
• the 2024 annual financial report;
• the Board of Directors report on corporate governance; as well as
• the management report including the Sustainability Report.

It is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force and may be consulted and downloaded from La Poste Groupe website (www.groupelaposte.com) on the « Finance / Regulated Information / Annual financial reports » page.

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available at the group's registered office, located 9, rue du Colonel Pierre Avia, 75015 Paris.
______________________________
About La Poste Groupe

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste Groupe is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, Geopost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 12th largest bancassurer in the eurozone. La Poste Groupe has four public service missions that shape its identity: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. Committed to its regional coverage, La Poste Groupe relies on its network of local, human and digital services, the largest in France. This network comprises 40,500 contact points, including 17,000 postal contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and more than 23,500 points of access to a postal service (pick-up points in retail outlets and lockers, and Espaces Pro areas). La Poste Groupe has delivered in 2024 2.6 billion parcels worldwide and 5.6 billion letters, six days a week. In 2023, La Poste Groupe generated €34.6 billion in revenue, of which 44,6% were generated outside France, and had a headcount of 227,000, in more than 60 countries over 5 continents, of which 175,000 in France. As part of its strategic plan "La Poste 2030, committed for you", the public company has set itself the course for profitable and responsible growth in France and abroad, based on a robust multi-business model. As a mission-driven company since 2021 and a leader in environmental transition and sustainable finance, La Poste Groupe is committed to reaching "net zero emissions" by 2040.

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Olivier Gall
Tél: +33 6 22 25 50 42
olivier.gall@laposte.fr

Annie Dupeyron
Tél: +33 6 48 00 61 49
annie.dupeyron@laposte.fr

Stéphane Dalla Sartora
Tél: +33 7 87 39 58 80
stephane.dalla-sartora@laposte.fr

Press relations


Tél: +33 1 55 44 22 37
service.presse@laposte.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x29yaZScZpmcl2lwaMlnl2lmbW9oxGeXa5eelZVrY5qabZ9mm26WmJ2ZZnJilWtm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91060-la-poste-groupe-2024-urd-publication-press-release.pdf

