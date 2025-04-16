Awilco Drilling PLC: De-listing Application sent to Oslo Børs

Reference is made to Awilco Drilling PLC's ('Awilco Drilling' or the 'Company') stock exchange releases dated 28 March and 16 April regarding the plan for and power of authority given to the Board to apply for de-listing of the Company from Euronext Growth Oslo.

Awilco Drilling has today sent an application for de-listing to Oslo Børs. Once the Company is de-listed, the plan is to call for another extraordinary General Meeting to vote on a proposed Company liquidation. A liquidation process is expected to be completed by year-end 2025 and any remaining funds after all costs are covered will be returned to the shareholders.

Aberdeen, 16 April 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.