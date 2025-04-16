Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AI1
Frankfurt
16.04.25
08:21 Uhr
0,066 Euro
+0,005
+8,61 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0640,14319:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2025 13:06 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling PLC: De-listing Application sent to Oslo Børs

Finanznachrichten News

Reference is made to Awilco Drilling PLC's ('Awilco Drilling' or the 'Company') stock exchange releases dated 28 March and 16 April regarding the plan for and power of authority given to the Board to apply for de-listing of the Company from Euronext Growth Oslo.

Awilco Drilling has today sent an application for de-listing to Oslo Børs. Once the Company is de-listed, the plan is to call for another extraordinary General Meeting to vote on a proposed Company liquidation. A liquidation process is expected to be completed by year-end 2025 and any remaining funds after all costs are covered will be returned to the shareholders.

Aberdeen, 16 April 2025

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.