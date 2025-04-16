South Bow Corporation: South Bow Safely Restarts Keystone Pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Bow Corp. (TSX & NYSE: SOBO) (South Bow or the Company) has safely restarted the Keystone Pipeline (Keystone) after receiving regulatory approval from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), following South Bow's response to an oil release at Milepost 171 (MP-171) of Keystone on April 8, 2025, near Fort Ransom, North Dakota.

South Bow is actively progressing its response and recovery efforts, having repaired and replaced the impacted pipe, and recovered substantially most of the estimated release volume of 3,500 barrels of oil, working now to remediate the impacted soil. South Bow's primary focus remains the safety of onsite personnel and mitigating risks to the environment and the community surrounding Fort Ransom. South Bow will continue its clean-up activities until the site has been fully remediated, with continuous air quality monitoring steadily showing no indication of adverse health or public concerns. South Bow will continue working closely with regulators, local officials, landowners, and the community.

Corrective Action Order

On April 11, 2025, PHMSA issued a Corrective Action Order (CAO), requiring South Bow to undertake certain corrective actions in response to the MP-171 incident. As part of the CAO, South Bow developed a restart plan that was subsequently approved by PHMSA, authorizing Keystone's return to service under certain operating pressure restrictions. South Bow is committed to the safe operation of Keystone and has notified the Canada Energy Regulator that the Company is also implementing certain operating pressure restrictions on the Canadian sections of the pipeline. The pipeline was operating within its design and regulatory approval requirements at the time of the incident. In addition to working closely with regulators, South Bow will work closely with customers during Keystone's return to service.

South Bow will continue providing timely updates as information becomes available on its website at www.southbow.com/incident-response .

