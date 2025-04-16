BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market settled marginally down on Wednesday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's trading session.Renewed worries about trade tensions rendered the mood cautious, deterring investors from picking up stocks.The benchmark SMI closed down 11.22 points or 0.1% at 11,598.62, the day's high. The index touched a low of 11,470.70 around mid morning.VAT Group ended down 4.76%. Straumann Holding, Partners Group and Logitech International lost 2.5 to 2.8%.Kuehne + Nagel, SIG Group, Sika, Julius Baer, Adecco, Sandoz Group and UBS Group closed lower by 1 to 1.1.7%.Schindler Ps climbed 1.3%. Zurich Insurance, Lindt & Spruengli, Swisscom, Swiss Life Holding, Alcon and Nestle gained 0.4 to 1%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX