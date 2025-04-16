WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (GLENMARK.NS) Wednesday announced its upcoming May 2025 launch of a generic version of Adderall Tablets in 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg strengths.The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the branded version by Teva Women's Health.The U.S. market for Adderall tablets reached approximately $421.7 million in annual sales as of February 2025, according to IQVIA data.Marc Kikuchi, President of Glenmark North America, stated that the company is proud to help address the ongoing medication shortage with this launch, emphasizing the product's high demand in the U.S.GLENMARK.NS is currently trading at $1,356.8 or 1.46% lower on the NSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX