WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study published in Environmental Science & Technology has revealed that the highest levels of harmful chemicals in children's bedrooms are often concentrated near their beds.Researchers from the University of Toronto identified children's mattresses as a significant source of chemical exposure. In a companion study, the team tested 16 new children's mattresses and confirmed they emitted toxic substances.'We measured chemicals in the air of 25 children's bedrooms between the ages of 6 months and 4 years and found worrisome levels of more than two dozen phthalates, flame retardants and UV filters,' said senior study author Miriam Diamond from the University of Toronto.Using simulations, the researchers found that the warmth and weight of a sleeping child increased the off-gassing of these chemicals, creating a plume that can fill the bedroom air.The study focused on chemicals such as plasticizers and phthalates, which are known to interfere with hormone function and harm the nervous and reproductive systems. Phthalates, in particular, are found in hundreds of everyday products, including food containers, shampoos, cosmetics, perfumes, and children's toys.Despite long-standing efforts to ban these substances from children's products, regulations in North America remain limited in effectiveness. One study from 2024 estimated that exposure to phthalates alone contributed to nearly $70 billion in health-related costs in 2018.The researchers emphasized that much of the responsibility lies with manufacturers and policymakers, who must act to eliminate dangerous plasticizers and flame retardants from products intended for children.The study offered some precautionary steps to help reduce exposure. These include regularly washing and changing bed sheets and blankets, removing excess toys and blankets from the sleeping area, and avoiding brightly colored bedding for children.Ultimately, the scientists stressed that although caregivers can take small measures to limit exposure, the root of the problem requires systemic change. Diamond emphasized that the study is 'a wake-up call for manufacturers and policymakers to ensure our children's beds are safe.'