BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The pound weakened to 1.3212 against the greenback and 1.0766 against the franc, from an early 6-1/2-month high of 1.3291 and a 6-day high of 1.0900, respectively.The pound fell to a 2-day low of 187.98 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 189.66.The pound edged down to 0.8607 against the euro.The currency may challenge support around 1.28 against the greenback, 1.06 against the franc, 184.00 against the yen and 0.87 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX