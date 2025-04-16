Entergy Corporation: Energy for a Better Future: Our Corporate Citizenship Impact

Entergy Corporation

Empowering our communities

Giving back to our communities, and empowering them, is at the core of our corporate mission. In 2024, our focus on corporate social responsibility made a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers and communities, resulting in an economic impact of $153.52 million across our service area. Our dedicated employees were vital to this success, contributing more than 122,000 hours of volunteer service, valued at $4.09 million.

Bill assistance for our customers in need

With 40% of our 3 million residential customers living in poverty, Entergy is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve. When temperatures soared last summer, we donated $3 million to help our low-income customers become more energy efficient and save money on their energy bills.Through Entergy's Beat the Heat program, our customers received bill payment assistance, fans, energy efficiency kits, home weatherization and invaluable support from localcommunity partners.

Free tax preparation for our customers

For more than 15 years, we have provided free tax preparation for our low-to-moderate-income customers at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites across our service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Every year, our IRS-certified employees help customers file their taxes and access valuable information on tax credits and deductions they are eligible for, maximizing their tax refunds. In 2024, Entergy helped low-to-moderate-income customersreceive $55 million in federal tax refunds. Of that amount, $21 million were Earned Income Tax Credits. Since 2009, our support of VITA sites has helped return $333 million to nearly 200,000 customers in our service area.

The Civic 50 honoree

We were honored to be named an honoree of The Civic 50, Points of Light's prestigious annual list recognizing the top community-minded companies in the United States. This is the ninth time we have been included on this list, and we were also named as this year's Utilities Sector Leader for the second year. This recognition highlights our commitment to corporate citizenship and sets a national standard for driving social impact.

