Entergy Corporation: Energy for a Better Future: Entergy's Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

Entergy Corporation

We're fostering a low-carbon economy

As we transform our generation portfolio to cleaner resources, we are also delivering meaningful

environmental, social and economic value to the communities we serve, now and in the future. We are continuing to expand our power generation fleet to meet the need of anticipated growth in our service area - including new data centers and other large customers - with cleaner technologies. This strategy supports Entergy's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and helps customers meet their own environmental goals through the use of low- and zero- carbon power.

Climate strategy

Entergy is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Our net-zero goal is inclusive of all scopes, all applicable greenhouse gases and all businesses. Our path assumes continued technology advancements and marries Entergy's climate objectives with those of our customers. On our journey to net-zero, we have interimgoals to measure our progress. We are uniquely positioned to accelerate the transitionto a low-carbon economy by investing in low- to zero-carbon power sources and magnifying our impact by collaborating with customers and suppliers to reduce their emissions. Our regional economy and the demand for clean energy are growing. Sustainable investments by us, which are increasingly being driven by demand from our customers as well as our investors and other stakeholders, will ensure that this growth is increasingly powered by cleaner energy and results in substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions across the economy. This clean growth can attract jobs, enhance economic development opportunities and improve overall quality of life in our region.

Sustainable growth: opportunity and challenge

Due to stronger than initially expected sales growth, necessitating the development of new generation capacity that is cleaner but not carbon-free, Entergy expects that our 50% carbon-free energy-generating capacity goal will be delayed for an as-yet undeterminedperiod beyond 2030. In addition, while current planningassumptions indicate the 2030 emission rate goal remains achievable, its achievement could also be challenged if demand increases beyond the current forecast and supply plan. Despite these challenges, Entergy's long-term commitment to net-zero emissions remains unchanged.

