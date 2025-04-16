Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
16.04.25
21:45 Uhr
23,660 Euro
+0,245
+1,05 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,62023,82023:00
23,61023,75522:00
ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2025 22:26 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Dates

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release first quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

On Wednesday, May 7th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results. Phone lines will then be opened to allow for questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

+1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

3935926

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226 jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.