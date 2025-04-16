Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, is pleased to provide an update on the Company's strategic initiatives and industry engagement efforts. In a video presentation to investors, Tony Weatherill, President & CEO of ReGen III, shares industry insights, progress made since his arrival and his goals for 2025.

Key Highlights from Tony Weatherill's Update:

Growing Group III Market. The Group III market is anticipated to continue its robust growth, driven by demand from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and consumers for synthetic oils, which offer superior engine protection, enhanced lubrication, improved fuel economy, and longer oil change intervals.

Focus on Sustainability & Circularity. Recent industry conferences have underscored a major shift towards sustainability and circular re-refined base oils (RRBOs) as a strategy to reduce carbon footprints. ReGen III is also encouraged by investments in re-refineries and RRBOs by major oil and gas companies. The Company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the transition to greener, higher-quality lubricants and base oils.

Enhanced Commercial Engagement. Since joining ReGen III, Tony Weatherill and the team have prioritized commercial engagement, expanding the Company's network of potential off-takers, through proactive outreach and participation in industry conferences, while advancing offtake discussions with numerous parties.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations. ReGen III is actively pursuing strategic options and engaging with multiple potential partners to accelerate its market entry. In addition, potential off-takers have shown interest in forming strategic relationships, offering an alignment of interests and access to valuable project development expertise and resources.

Base Oils Consultant. Kirk McNamara recently joined ReGen III as a consultant, bringing over 15 years of experience in the base oils and chemicals industry. Kirk has a proven track record of driving synergies and growth in multi-billion-dollar operations, notably as the Director of Base Oils at Motiva Enterprises, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco. Kirk continues to strengthen ReGen III's commercial strategy, driving value through his extensive network, industry insights, and strategic expertise.

Investor Relations. To enhance investor communications, ReGen III plans to implement regular investor updates to keep investors informed of the Company's progress and strategic initiatives.

Quote from Tony Weatherill, CEO & President

"The base oils and lubricants industry is rapidly evolving and ReGen III is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this momentum. As we advance strategic options and actively engage with potential partners to accelerate our market entry, my goal is to deliver meaningful and substantial news in 2025 that will positively influence our trajectory moving forward. I'm confident the steps we are taking today will pave the way for a successful and sustainable future," stated Tony Weatherill, President & CEO of ReGen III.

ReGen III encourages stakeholders to watch Tony's video update for more insights into ReGen III's strategic direction and ongoing initiatives: https://www.regeniii.com/video/ReGen-III-Investor-Update-2025-04-16.mp4.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGen technology to upcycle UMO into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

ReGen III has completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, with the support of world-class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Studi Tecnologie Progetti S.p.A., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oils market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable re-refined Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

For further information, please contact:

Investor & Media inquiries:

Email: investors@regeniii.com

Corporate Inquiries:

Kimberly Hedlin

Vice President, Corporate Finance

Tel: (403) 921-9012

Email: info@regeniii.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, www.ReGenIII.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248802

SOURCE: ReGen III Corp.