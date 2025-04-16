Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Subordinate Voting Shares (SVS) have qualified for and commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol "CLDVF". Investors can find Real Time Level 2 quotes and market information for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CLDVF/overview. Cloud3 will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CLDV.

"Trading on the OTCQB is a significant milestone for Cloud3, enhancing our visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors," said David Nikzad, CEO of Cloud3 Ventures Inc. "This expansion aligns with our strategy to grow our shareholder base and engage a broader investment community as we execute our long-term growth plans."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Cloud3 continues to have full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for U.S. investors and brokers.

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

