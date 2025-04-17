Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) ("J2" or the "Company") (formerly Cranstown Capital Corp.) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,150,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years at a price of C$0.10 per share and will vest over a period of twelve (12) months.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals and precious metals in mining-friendly regions of Canada and the United States. The Company was formerly known as Cranstown Capital Corp. and completed its qualifying transaction in March 2025.

