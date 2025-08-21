Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) ("J2" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 800,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $80,000 (the "Private Placement").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate purposes.

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. It is anticipated that existing shareholders, directors, and management may be participating in this Private Placement. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company will not pay a finder's fee.

Closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about August 29, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals and precious metals in mining-friendly regions of Canada and the United States. The Company was formerly known as Cranstown Capital Corp. and completed its qualifying transaction in March 2025.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Private Placement, including the proposed terms, use of proceeds, insider participation, required approvals, and expected closing. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common shares, nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263387

SOURCE: J2 Metals Inc.