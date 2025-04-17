ALASTIN by Galderma, a leader in professional grade skincare, unveils its latest innovation clinically proven to help rejuvenate skin

Galderma Group AG (SWX:GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, announced today that ALASTIN, a leader in medical-grade peptide-based regenerative skincare, has officially launched their latest skincare innovation with the introduction of Restorative Skin Complex with Next Generation TriHex Technology® (TriHex+). This newly enhanced formula can be used as a multi-functional, daily rejuvenating serum to support the skin's natural collagen and elastin production that declines from aging as well as the visible loss of volume in skin impacted by factors such as facial aging or medication-driven weight loss. Restorative Skin Complex with TriHex+ joins ALASTIN's other world class and award-winning products that are science-led and physician-endorsed.

The much-loved Restorative Skin Complex formula has been enhanced with two groundbreaking additions. The first is an innovation to the patented TriHex Technology with the addition of Octapeptide-45, a proprietary, patent-pending peptide that amplifies the skin's natural ability to regenerate collagen and elastin addressing the appearance of fine lines, radiance, skin plumping and long-lasting hydration. In addition, the new formula includes a novel ingredient, Magnolol, which helps stimulate depleted fat tissue (adipocytes). These new ingredients help to visibly restore desired facial radiance and plumping by supporting the skin's own regenerative abilities that decline as we age, especially from age of 25 and up, when we begin losing around 1% of our collagen a year.1

Galderma's team is constantly evaluating unmet skin care needs and how we can elevate our products to address them. Concerns like loss of collagen and elasticity, along with the loss of volume as a result of medication-driven weight loss or other factors, have been at the forefront of patient concerns with their skin specialists. We knew we had to do more to help restore their 'good fat' while also regenerating the collagen and elastin that can degrade over time ALAN D. WIDGEROW, MBBCH, MMED, FCS, FACS CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER GALDERMA, HEAD SKIN SCIENCE

CENTER FOR INNOVATION, HEAD ALASTIN INNOVATIONS

ALASTIN will be launching the newly enhanced Restorative Skin Complex with TriHex+ this month in the United States. It will be available exclusively from authorized ALASTIN skincare providers at dermatology offices, clinics and medispas. Galderma is working to bring this new innovation to other international markets where ALASTIN is already available.

Adding ingredients to further support the appearance of elasticity and skin volumization to a much-loved product that already delivers anti-aging, hydration, and visible volume facial plumping benefits represents a significant clinical and scientific breakthrough DEANNE MRAZ, MD, FAAD PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER, DMR RESEARCH PRESIDENT AND CO-FOUNDER, MODERN DERMATOLOGY ASSISTANT CLINICAL PROFESSOR OF DERMATOLOGY, YALE NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL

