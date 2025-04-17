Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q1 2025

- Quarterly direct result per share (DRPS) € 0.44, +7% compared to previous year
- Successful completion of Knauf shopping center acquisitions in Luxembourg
- Continued improvement in Dutch leasing market with flat leasing spreads; all former Blokker units re-leased
- Daily life retail accounts for around 70% of revenue, providing resilience in current uncertain economic environment
- Ongoing FSC transformations progressing according to plan and within budget
- Confirming guidance FY 2025 DRPS: in higher end of € 1.70-1.80 range
