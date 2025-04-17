Anzeige
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213
17.04.2025 07:10 Uhr
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q1 2025

  • Quarterly direct result per share (DRPS) € 0.44, +7% compared to previous year
  • Successful completion of Knauf shopping center acquisitions in Luxembourg
  • Continued improvement in Dutch leasing market with flat leasing spreads; all former Blokker units re-leased
  • Daily life retail accounts for around 70% of revenue, providing resilience in current uncertain economic environment
  • Ongoing FSC transformations progressing according to plan and within budget
  • Confirming guidance FY 2025 DRPS: in higher end of € 1.70-1.80 range

  • Trading update Q1 2025 Wereldhave N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e33ec0ba-de79-44a0-ba34-25a171dd6e36)

