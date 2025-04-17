Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey, SEALSQ, OISTE Foundation, and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Unite to Launch HUMAN-AI-T, a Global Initiative to Embed Humanity into Artificial Intelligence UNAOC AI for OneHumanity: Human-Centered

WISeKey, SEALSQ, OISTE Foundation, and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Unite to Launch HUMAN-AI-T, a Global Initiative to Embed Humanity into Artificial Intelligence

UNAOC AI for OneHumanity: Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

Geneva, Switzerland, April 17, 2025 -WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, the OISTE Foundation, and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) today announced that are joining forces with leading global institutions, innovators, and thought leaders to launch HUMAN-AI-T, a pioneering initiative that places humanity at the heart of artificial intelligence.

In 2022, during the early stages of artificial intelligence's emergence, the Onuart Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), the United Nations Office in Geneva (UNOG), and the Government of Spain (including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Secretary of State for Digitalization), organized the First Global Dialogue on AI at the United Nations in Geneva. The event, held on October 10 and 11 in the Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room (also known as the "Spain Room at the UN"), brought together high-level global speakers such as Dr. Rafael Yuste, Director of the U.S. Brain Initiative, and Mr. Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey. It was opened by Dr. Amandeep Gill, the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology; Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for UNAOC; Ms. Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of UNOG; as well as Ms. Carmen Artigas, Spain's Secretary of State for Digitalization, and Ms. Ángeles Moreno Bau, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs. The meeting concluded with the approval of a manifesto signed by all participants, addressing the emergence of new human rights frameworks in the era of AI.

Codenamed HUMAN-AI-T, the initiative seeks to develop a universal AI platform rooted in the collective wisdom, ethical principles, and cultural richness of human civilization. By drawing on verified and ethically sourced knowledge-ranging from religious texts and philosophical treatises to indigenous traditions and legal doctrines-this platform will become a digital vault preserving and promoting the values that unite humanity.

Inspired by the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, HUMAN-AI-T will act as a secure repository of humanity's ethical DNA. All content will be digitally signed and protected using advanced post-quantum cryptographic technologies developed by WISeKey and SEALSQ, ensuring trust, traceability, and resilience for generations to come.

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations plays a foundational role in HUMAN-AI-T. Guided by its principle of "Many Cultures, One Humanity," UNAOC will embed intercultural and interreligious dialogue into the AI's core, creating a system that reflects humanity's diverse voices while reinforcing shared values of peace, dignity, and inclusion.

This initiative comes at a crucial moment, as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and quantum computing draw closer to reality. The possibility of superintelligent systems operating beyond human oversight raises profound ethical concerns. HUMAN-AI-T proactively addresses these risks by ensuring that such systems are anchored in universal ethics and human-centered safeguards.

"We are entering an era where machines may become more intelligent than their creators. If we do not act now, we risk building technologies that evolve beyond our moral control," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "HUMAN-AI-T is our response to this challenge. It is not just about creating smarter machines, but about ensuring those machines remain aligned with the best of what makes us human."

The initiative supports the vision outlined in the United Nations General Assembly's historic resolution advocating for safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems. HUMAN-AI-T reinforces this mission by transforming AI into a global moral infrastructure, a platform that enhances human potential, safeguards dignity, and reclaims the future of technology for the common good.

Through this bold collaboration, HUMAN-AI-T is poised to redefine the future of artificial intelligence, turning it from a source of disruption into a beacon of ethical progress for all of humanity.

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) is a United Nations entity that builds bridges between societies, promotes dialogue and understanding, and seeks to forge the collective political will required to accomplish these tasks. UNAOC works as a convener and facilitator to bring all sectors of society together to strengthen intercultural and interreligious dialogue to diminish hostility, and promote mutual respect and harmony among the people and cultures of the world.

