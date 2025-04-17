Evotec SE Unveils New Strategy and Provides 2025 Guidance Bolstered by Strong Q4 2024 Results

Evotec sharpens focus on pioneering drug discovery and charts clear path toward sustainable profitable growth

Strategy builds on technology and science leadership, focusing on high-growth, high-value segments, simplifying the business model and fostering operational excellence

Strong Q4 2024 revenue and EBITDA results in spite of challenging market conditions. Full year guidance met, with liquidity significantly improved

Priority Reset on track to deliver annualised recurring gross savings of € 40 m

2025 guidance: group revenues to grow 5 - 10 % (€ 840 - 880 m); 2028 outlook foresees revenue CAGR2024-2028 between 8 - 12% and generation of EBITDA margin above 20 %

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN:DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) today announced its financial results for FY 2024, provided guidance for FY 2025 and outlook for 2028 reflecting the path to sustainable profitable growth, following the completion of its strategic review process.

Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said:

"Evotec's ambitious new direction paves the way for sustainable profitable long-term growth. We are refocusing Evotec on its core strengths: technology and science leadership, where we deliver maximum impact for customers and patients. By combining cutting-edge technology platforms, disruptive science, and AI-driven innovation, we are accelerating the journey from concept to cure with our partners. We delivered on 2024 financial guidance, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us. Together with our talented teams, we are writing the next chapter of Evotec's success story as a drug discovery pioneer."

Evotec unveils new strategy to refocus on core strengths and define clear roadmap to sustainable profitable growth

Technology and science leadership - refocusing on our strong, unique heritage

Two pillars: Drug Discovery & Pre-clinical Development (Shared R&D) and Just - Evotec Biologics

Drug Discovery & Pre-clinical Development will leverage automation, industrialisation, next generation platforms and AI to accelerate our customers journey and to increase their success rates

Business model simplified: focus on high-value services and therapeutic areas, asset portfolio streamlined by ~30 %, R&D supporting next-generation technology development. Exiting equity participations

Just - Evotec Biologics growth underpinned by existing partnerships and further strengthened by leveraging its capabilities as a scalable technology and service provider, anticipating pivot to an asset lighter model

Beating market growth via our scientific and operational expertise, focus, and differentiated technology

Commitment to operational excellence for a step-change in performance. Driving operational leverage through our backbone with higher focus on automation. Anchored cost-out initiatives via refined footprint, optimised COGS and SG&A delivering > € 50 m gross savings by 2028 on top of Priority Reset (€ 40 m)

2024 revenue and EBITDA within guidance. Priority Reset on track. Q4: Second highest quarterly revenues ever amid challenging market environment

Group revenues increased by 2 % to € 797.0 m (2023: € 781.4 m); Q4 2024 revenues increased by 10 % to € 221.2 m from € 201.3 m in Q4 2023

Evotec's Just - Evotec Biologics segment saw impressive growth, with revenues rising by 71 % year-over-year, contributing € 185.6 m (2023: € 108.4 m) to the overall topline

Total Shared R&D revenues decreased by 9 % to € 611.4 m (2023: € 673.0 m); Demand still affected by temporary Pharma restructuring and selective funding for Biotech

Adjusted Group EBITDA totalled € 22.6 m (2023: € 66.4 m) driven by a mismatch between revenues and cost base in the Shared R&D segment

Priority Reset on track to secure an annualised adjusted EBITDA improvement of over € 40 m. One-off costs recognised at € 54.9 m, vs. initial provision of € 68.5 m

Net debt leverage ratio significantly improved to 1.9x net debt / EBITDA

Strengthened partnerships in 2024 paving the way for 2025 growth in soft market environment

Group revenue growth expected to accelerate vs. 2024, driven by Just - Evotec Biologics, while Shared R&D revenues expected to remain around 2024 levels

Tariffs & US government funding development are expected to have a limited impact on Evotec's business

Expansion of technology partnership with Sandoz and new customers for long-term development and commercial manufacturing in Biologics

Progress and extension of multi-year collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb ("BMS") in neuroscience and targeted protein degradation

New technology development partnership with Novo Nordisk to support next-generation cell therapies

New multi-year master research collaboration with Pfizer, initially focusing on early discovery research for metabolic and infectious diseases

Guidance for full-year 2025

Group revenues expected in the range of € 840 - 880 m (2024: € 797.0 m)

R&D expenditures are expected in a range of € 40 - 50 m (2024: € 50.8 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA is expected to reach € 30 - 50 m (2024: € 22.6 m)

Outlook 2028

Group revenues CAGR 2024-2028 targeted to be in a range of 8 - 12 %

Adj. EBITDA margin 2028 expected to be above 20 %

CAGR: Compound annual growth rate

