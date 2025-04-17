PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L), a French liqueur company, on Thursday reported a decline in sales for the third quarter and nine-month period.The company said: 'We report a resilient net sales performance in a global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment which remains challenging and very fluid with regards to tariffs. The quarterly sales are impacted by some phasing technicalities that will reverse in Q4: namely in India, the impact of new customs clearance procedures and temporary production interruption in one major state, which is now resolved; in Global Travel Retail, a very high comparison base; and in some markets, the impact of the later Easter.'For the third quarter, the Group sales declined by 3 percent to 2.278 billion euros.For the nine-month period, sales stood at 8.454 billion euros, down 5 percent from last year. This includes an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of negative 145 million euros.An interim dividend of 2.35 euros per share will be detached on July 23 and paid on July 25.Looking ahead, Pernod Ricard has confirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook of low-single-digit decline in organic net sales while sustaining its organic operating margin. This outlook incorporates the impact of expected tariffs in China and the U.S.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX