LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rentokil Initial Plc (RTO.L, RTOKY.PK), an exterminating and pest control services provider, on Thursday reported a rise in revenue for the first quarter, helped by its International Pest Control business.For the three-month period to March 31, the Group recorded revenue of $1.635 billion, up 1.5 percent from the same period last year.Revenue from international pest control business stood at $358 million, higher than $345 million reported for the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX