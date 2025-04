LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK), an alternative investment management firm, Thursday reported assets under management (AUM) of $172.6 billion as on March 31, higher than $168.6 billion as on December 31.The company's estimated AUM as on April 14 is $167 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX