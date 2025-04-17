AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate rose slightly in March to the highest level in more than three years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate rose to 3.9 percent in March, up from February's stable rate of 3.8 percentFurther, this was the highest jobless rate since October 2021, when it was the same 3.9 percent.In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.There were 395,000 unemployed people in March, up from 392,00 in the preceding month.The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, rose to 8.9 percent from 8.8 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX