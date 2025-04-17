FCR Immobilien has confirmed impressive financial results for 2024, with pre-tax earnings (EBT) more than doubling to €23.1 million from €10.1 million in the previous year. This remarkable performance came despite a strategic shift toward quality over quantity, which included the sale of seven properties and the divestment of FCR's stake in Immoware24. While these transactions predictably reduced rental income to €33.3 million from €38.3 million year-over-year, they generated sales revenue of €20.8 million and strengthened the company's remaining portfolio of approximately 80 properties. The quality improvement is evidenced by an increased occupancy rate of 94.1% and extended average lease duration of 5.7 years, providing greater predictability for future revenue streams.

Digital Strategy Drives Shareholder Returns

The company's aggressive digitalization initiatives have yielded significant cost reductions in both materials and personnel expenses, helping maintain stable Funds from Operations (FFO) at €7.0 million despite rising interest costs. In recognition of this strong performance and as a signal of confidence in future growth, the management board has proposed nearly doubling the dividend to €0.45 per share, up from €0.25 in the previous year. Shareholders will vote on this proposal at the annual general meeting scheduled for May 20, 2025.

