BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks drifted lower on Thursday as investors fretted about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies on inflation, interest rates and global growth.Traders also assessed the latest batch of earnings and awaited the ECB rate decision later in the day for directional cues.The pan European STOXX 600 was down half a percent at 504.53 after falling 0.2 percent on Wednesday.The German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent ahead of a four-day-long weekend on account of Good Friday and Easter Monday.Hexagon AB, a digital reality solutions company, fell nearly 2 percent after it agreed to buy UCRS software assets from CONET Communications GmbH.Luxury fashion house Hermes International dropped 2 percent despite reporting a 9 percent rise in Q1 revenue.IT group Atos SE declined 2.6 percent as it reported an organic decline in first-quarter revenue.Evotec SE jumped 5.3 percent. The biotechnology company gave its 2028 outlook ahead of estimates after revealing higher revenues for fiscal 2024.ABB rose 1.6 percent as it posted a 22 percent rise in profit in the first quarter of 2025 and announced plans to spin off its robotics division as a separately listed company.Meat delivery company Deliveroo climbed 2.5 percent after reiterating its full-year guidance.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX