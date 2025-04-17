UPM-Kymmene Oyj: Tuija Suur-Hamari appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Plywood

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors) April 17, 2025 at 12:05 EEST

HELSINKI, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuija Suur-Hamari has been appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Plywood. She will be a member of UPM's Group Executive Team and report to Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO. She will assume her role latest on November 1, 2025.

Tuija Suur-Hamari, born 1969, holds a Master's degree in Engineering from Helsinki University of Technology. She joins UPM from Wihuri Oy, where she has served as Managing Director of Wipak Oy and Wipak Health and as Vice President of WiiCare Healthcare Packaging Business since 2016. Prior to her current roles, she was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Kotkamills Oy. She is a Finnish citizen and will be based in Helsinki, Finland.

"I am very pleased to welcome Tuija to UPM and the Group Executive Team. She joins us with extensive leadership experience and strong track record in leading strategic transformations and growth in packaging and renewable materials businesses," says Massimo Reynaudo.

Tuija Suur-Hamari will succeed Susanna Rinne, who serves as the interim Executive Vice President, UPM Plywood, in addition to her role as VP, Sales and Customer Experience in UPM Plywood.

"I want to warmly thank Susanna for successfully carrying on the interim role. Owing to her extensive experience and versatile roles in the plywood business, she has provided steady leadership and strong consumer focus in the business during this transition period," says Reynaudo.

Link to photo.

UPM, Media relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM - we renew the everyday

Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/upm-kymmene-oyj/r/tuija-suur-hamari-appointed-executive-vice-president--upm-plywood,c4137534

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tuija-suur-hamari-appointed-executive-vice-president-upm-plywood-302431377.html