MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) revised 2025 performance outlook established in December 2024 to net earnings of $24.65 to $25.15 per share and adjusted earnings of $26 to $26.50 per share. The company previously projected net earnings of $28.15 to $28.65 per share, and adjusted net earnings of $29.50 to $30.00 per share.'UnitedHealth Group grew to serve more people more comprehensively but did not perform up to our expectations, and we are aggressively addressing those challenges to position us well for the years ahead, and return to our long-term earnings growth rate target of 13 to 16%,' said Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group.First quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $6.29 billion compared to a loss of $1.41 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $6.85 compared to a loss of $1.53. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders increased to $6.61 billion from $6.43 billion. Adjusted earnings per share was $7.20 compared to $6.91. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $7.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.First quarter total revenues increased to $109.58 billion from $99.80 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $111.6 billion in revenue.Shares of UnitedHealth Group are down 20% in pre-market trade on Thursday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX