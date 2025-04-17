WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $240.5 million, or $4.51 per share. This compares with $263.5 million, or $4.91 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $1.141 billion from $1.182 billion last year.Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $240.5 Mln. vs. $263.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.51 vs. $4.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.141 Bln vs. $1.182 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX