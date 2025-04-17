WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $478 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $480 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $478 Mln. vs. $480 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.70 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX