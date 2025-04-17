Expanding U.S. sports presence as brand aligns with Las Vegas franchises

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC Pink: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino"), a Canadian leader in muscle health and functional performance beverages, is pleased to announce that its flagship product Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® has been named the Official Protein Drink of the Vegas Knight Hawks, a professional Indoor Football League team based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This partnership, executed on April 15, 2025, represents a significant milestone in Promino's U.S. expansion strategy and strengthens its position in one of America's fastest-growing sports markets. The Vegas Knight Hawks join a growing roster of Promino-affiliated teams and athletes in the Las Vegas market, including Team Promino athlete José Bautista's Las Vegas Lights FC and Vegas Golden Knights superstar Jack Eichel, who officially joined Team Promino in 2024.

"Las Vegas is more than just a sports town - it's where culture, performance, and visibility collide," said Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "Our partnerships here are foundational to Promino's functional beverage strategy in the U.S. The energy of this city, and the caliber of its athletes and fans, align perfectly with our mission to redefine recovery and performance nutrition. Las Vegas is a proving ground, and we intend to win here."

"We're excited to welcome Promino as the Official Protein Drink of the Vegas Knight Hawks," said Gabe Mirabelli, Chief Business Officer of FEG Minor League Sports Properties. "Their focus on innovation and performance nutrition is a natural fit for our team, and we look forward to building this partnership on and off the field."

Promino is a clinically validated muscle activator designed to enhance muscle recovery, strength, and function without the use of traditional dairy-based proteins. The brand will be featured in-arena, across digital campaigns, and within team training environments.

About The Vegas Knight Hawks

The Vegas Knight Hawks are an Indoor Football League franchise operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. The Knight Hawks play their home games at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, NV. For the latest news and information on the Knight Hawks visit KnightHawksFootball.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

For more information about Rejuvenate Muscle Activator and where to purchase, visit www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® brand ambassadors include NHL Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and MLB Legend and Toronto Blue Jays 6x All-Star José Bautista.

To learn more about Promino, visit www.drinkpromino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

