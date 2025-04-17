Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Sylogist (TSX: SYZ), a leading provider of technology solutions for the public sector, has been awarded a multi-year contract by the Texas Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to implement and operate a new Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service (SAVNS). The award follows a competitive procurement process aimed at enhancing how victims of crime receive timely, accurate, and accessible information regarding custody status and court events across Texas.

Under the terms of the contract, Sylogist will deploy its modern, secure, and scalable Victim Services Suite (VSS) to support over 150 participating counties and agencies. The fully cloud-based platform will deliver near real-time notifications via voice, email, text, and a mobile app-ensuring that survivors and interested parties have immediate access to critical updates.

"We're honored to be selected; it's another opportunity for our technology and know-how to help make a real difference in people's lives," said Bill Wood, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sylogist.

Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and advanced cloud technologies, Sylogist VSS offers specialized modules for Victim Notification, Case Management, and Victim-Offender Dialogue (VOD) solutions. The platform is designed with comprehensive privacy protections and is fully compliant with Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) standards.

Implementation of the new Texas SAVNS system begins immediately, with full deployment anticipated by year end.

Texas joins Nevada and Massachusetts in selecting Sylogist VSS year to date.

To learn more about Sylogist VSS, visit: https://sylogist.com/gov/victim-services/

