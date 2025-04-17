CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hopes of positive trade talks between the U.S. and its trade partners supported global market sentiment. Hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and anxiety ahead of key earning updates however weighed on sentiment.The European Central Bank is widely expected to slash rates by 25 basis points. Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading in the red ahead of the ECB decision. Asian bourses finished trading on a positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices rallied amidst fresh sanctions on Iran. Gold retreated after touching a fresh all-time high. Cryptocurrencies rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 39,261.20, down 1.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,300.90, up 0.48% Germany's DAX at 21,182.50, down 0.63% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,196.72, down 0.95% France's CAC 40 at 7,264.39, down 0.89% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,927.45, down 0.79% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 34,379.00, up 1.35% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,819.10, up 0.78% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,280.34, up 0.13% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,395.14, up 1.61%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1365, down 0.29% GBP/USD at 1.3237, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 142.71, up 0.56% AUD/USD at 0.6354, down 0.27% USD/CAD at 1.3889, up 0.19% Dollar Index at 99.49, up 0.11%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.309%, up 0.70% Germany at 2.5335%, up 1.22% France at 3.304%, up 1.19% U.K. at 4.6785%, up 1.57% Japan at 1.319%, up 0.46%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $66.43, up 0.88%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $63.12, up 1.04%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,337.50, down 0.27%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $84,449, up 0.91% Ethereum at $1,594.85, up 1.51% XRP at $2.09, up 1.39% BNB at $585.79, up 1.41% Solana at $133.61, up 7.30%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX