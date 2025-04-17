WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced a first-of-its-kind overhaul of Federal procurement policy in order to increase competition and efficiency while decreasing costs.The Office of Federal Procurement Policy within the Office of Management and Budget will conduct a sweeping review and rewrite the Federal Acquisition Regulations.As the world's largest buyer, the United States is spending almost $1 trillion annually on procurement contracts, but the procurement process benefits ineffective and entrenched vendors who can afford massive compliance costs at the expense of every other potential vendor, the White House said.Led by OFPP, the FAR Council will rewrite the FAR in plain English, eliminate non-statutory and duplicative regulations, remove DEI and wokeness, and add buyer guidelines in place of burdensome and outdated requirements. The Federal Government will no longer procure useless and wasteful products like paper straws.A transaction that takes days for a normal business takes months or years for the Federal Government, and costs much more. Buyers and vendors alike spend more time navigating this bureaucratic maze than on delivering the best products and value for the taxpayer.The White House cited one case, in which a mission-support contract was delayed nearly two years after a public comment triggered multiple cascading legal reviews and procedural challenges that resulted in no real change to the acquisition strategy. Too often, layered reviews and rigid compliance block progress and fail to meet the government's needs, it noted.'This RFO will reduce more than 40 years of bureaucratic buildup that will unleash our procurement system with generational change and results,' said OMB Senior Advisor Kevin Rhodes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX