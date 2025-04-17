BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has proposed to accelerate the implementation of certain aspects of the Pact on Migration and Asylum, which is due to enter into application in June 2026.The Commission is proposing to frontload two key elements of the Asylum Procedure Regulation with the aim of supporting Member States to process asylum claims faster and more efficiently for applicants whose claims are likely to be unfounded.In addition, the Commission is proposing to establish an EU list of safe countries of origin, with applications from asylum-seekers of those countries processed in an accelerated or border procedure.The first EU list of safe countries of origin includes Kosovo, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, India, Morocco and Tunisia.An EU list will complement these and support a more uniform application of the concept, which allows Member States to process asylum claims of nationals from countries on the list in an accelerated procedure, on the basis that their claims are unlikely to be successful.The Commission said it is also considering that EU candidate countries, in principle, meet the criteria to be designated as safe countries of origin since as part of their EU membership path, they are working towards reaching the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights and respect for and protection of minorities.The EU list of safe countries of origin can be expanded or reviewed over time. Countries can also be suspended or removed from the list, should they no longer fulfill the criteria for being designated as a safe country of origin.This proposal is subject to approval by the European Parliament and the Council.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX