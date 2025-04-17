Reservoir Media, Inc.: Reservoir Launches New Mumbai-Based Subsidiary PopIndia

This launch marks Reservoir's seventh global office

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, today announced the launch of a new subsidiary, PopIndia, based in Mumbai, India. As a full-service music company, PopIndia is focused on signing and developing regional talent and acquiring catalogs across publishing and recorded music. The company's first publishing deal is with singer, songwriter, rapper, and YouTube star Yohani.

The launch of PopIndia builds on Reservoir's existing emerging markets expertise through the subsidiary, PopArabia, and further demonstrates the commitment to cultivating local talent across India and MENA. Reservoir Executive Vice President of International and Emerging Markets Spek will oversee PopIndia. In addition, Ray Ahmed, formerly Business Development Lead of PopArabia, has been promoted to Head of Operations of PopIndia based out of Mumbai, marking Reservoir's seventh global office. In addition to the signing of new talent, like Yohani, PopIndia now oversees Reservoir's relationships with Indian superstar rapper DIVINE and Gully Gang Entertainment. PopIndia is also the sub-publisher for global music catalogs within the Indian and South Asian markets and provides music supervision and rights management solutions for regional music clients.

Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golnar Khosrowshahi commented, "The launch of PopIndia is a major step forward for Reservoir's emerging markets strategy. India's music market is growing rapidly, and the opportunity is ripe to further establish ourselves in this evolving market." She added, "Capitalizing on the experience and synergies across Reservoir and PopArabia, PopIndia is adapting the same model Spek has successfully implemented throughout emerging markets, with Ray building relationships on the ground in Mumbai and showcasing Reservoir's ongoing commitment to supporting local talent worldwide."

PopIndia's first agreement is a publishing deal with Mumbai-based Sri Lankan star Yohani for hits from her catalog, plus future works. Yohani began her music career on YouTube, where she gained recognition for her popular covers of rap songs, earning her the title of "Rap Princess" of Sri Lanka. She rose to global prominence following the success of her viral hit, "Manike Mage Hithe," which gained recognition not only in Sri Lanka, but also across India and within South Asian diaspora communities. Since 2021, Yohani has become a sought-after voice in Bollywood and Indian cinema, singing in blockbuster film soundtracks like The Legend, Thank God, An Action Hero, and Dhamaka. In 2023, she released her much anticipated debut album, Kella, to widespread acclaim. Her latest single, "Ain't Nobody Like You" with RUUH and JOH was released in January, and she is currently on tour, including a sold-out date in London.

On signing with PopIndia, Yohani commented, "I'm so excited to start this new chapter with Reservoir and PopIndia. From the moment I met Spek, Ray, and the team, I felt their genuine love for music and their belief in and support of me. I feel seen, heard, and backed by a team that truly cares. "Calling Reservoir and PopIndia my new home feels right, and I can't wait to see where this journey takes us."

Spek said, "Yohani is the real deal - an all around, singer, songwriter, rapper, and artist. Signing a publishing deal with her is a phenomenal way to kick off PopIndia. She has had immense success with South Asian fans globally, and we're excited to be supporting her out of Mumbai with Ray leading the charge on the ground while leveraging Reservoir's global reach to help further her success." He added, "India's music business is maturing, yet there remain significant gaps and opportunities. We are primed to provide bespoke services that fit the needs of the region and those of both global and regional creators."

