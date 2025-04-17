Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Holmes to the Board of Directors effective April 16, 2025.

Jonathan Holmes, B.A.- Board of Directors

Mr. Holmes is a partner at Dig Media Inc., the Vancouver-based parent company of the Industry Leader Marketing Company - Investing News Network "INN". With over 15 years navigating INN, he has been instrumental in shaping the company's capital market strategies and global expansion. As a co-founder of INN Australia and its managing director, he has played a key role in broadening INN's presence. He also co-founded Cannabis Investing News and Psychedelics Investing News, strengthening INN's coverage of emerging sectors.

Mr. Holmes has worked with more than 200 publicly listed companies across North America and Australia, specializing in venture capital, investor relations, and strategic marketing. His 25-year career includes collaborations with startups and Canada's Top 100 Employers, providing deep expertise in corporate growth and market positioning.

A native of Windsor, Ontario, he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the prestigious University of Western Ontario. He has continued to pursue further studies in business writing, public relations, and marketing at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.

Committed to driving shareholder value, Mr. Holmes applies his business leadership techniques and insight to support corporate growth and long-term success strategies.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director stated "We are pleased to welcome Jonathan to the Nine Mile Metals Board of Directors. We believe Jonathan's experience and expertise in his field will be invaluable to Nine Mile and our journey forward. Jonathan's vision of the global market sector, in both, Global Media & Capital Markets, will help us navigate these difficult & challenging markets while increasing our investor awareness in new markets."

Mr. Holmes also serves on the Board of Reem Capital Corp. (TSXV: REEM) and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on Critical Minerals VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that its primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248869

SOURCE: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.