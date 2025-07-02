Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") announces its intention to complete a new Flow-through ("FT") and Non-flow-through ("NFT") private placement for proceeds of up to $400,000 (the "Private Placement").

The FT private placement will consist of the sale of up to 12,500,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds up to $250,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

In consideration for their services in introducing subscribers to the Company under the FT Private Placement, finders may receive commission of 8% cash and 8% common share purchase warrants, exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the FT private placement for Drilling at the Wedge Project and California Lake East recently announced NBJMAP Grant project on California Lake East VMS Trend, specifically Target #6. The company will also use the FT proceeds for other exploration related expenditures.

The NFT private placement will consist of the sale of up to 10,000,000 NFT Units at $0.015 each, for gross proceeds of up to $150,000. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share, and one-half Common Share purchase warrant, issued on a non-flow-through basis ("NFT Warrant"). Each full NFT Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from date of issuance.

In consideration for their services in introducing subscribers to the Company under the NFT Private Placement, finders may receive commission of 8% cash and 8% common share purchase warrants, exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the NFT private placement for operating expenses, and general working capital.

All securities issued in the private placement will be subject to a four month and a day hold period.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) the Company will close the private placement for proceeds of up to $400,000; and (b) the Company will use the proceeds as described above. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.