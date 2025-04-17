WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $644.00 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $463.00 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $3.284 billion from $3.138 billion last year.State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $644.00 Mln. vs. $463.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $3.284 Bln vs. $3.138 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX