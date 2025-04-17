Fast Finance Pay Corp.: Fast Finance Pay Corp Appoints Wolf & Company as New Auditor

Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTC PINK:FFPP) announced today the appointment of Wolf & Company, P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective immediately.

Wolf & Company, P.C. provides external audit and assurance services that provide businesses with the confidence to achieve their financial and reporting goals. Their team of experienced auditors are registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).

Ole Jensen, CEO, President and Chairman of Fast Finance Pay Corp. stated, "We are pleased to engage Wolf & Company as our new independent auditor. The firm has deep experience in the financial services sector, specifically crypto and digital payments, working with many of our peers across the industry. Their leading expertise and fresh perspective will be valuable assets as we continue executing our growth strategy and striving for excellence in financial reporting and corporate governance."

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp is a global provider of innovative communication and digital payment solutions. The company offers a messenger platform with app and web applications that enable seamless communication while integrating a crypto wallet, debit card services and B2B merchant tools. Fast Finance Pay Corp stands out by combining messaging, payment solutions, and crypto exchange services, facilitating smooth interactions between Fiat and Cryptocurrencies. Through its brands - OK.de, OK.secure, OK.merchants, OK.pay, and DigiClerk - the company delivers scalable B2C and B2B solutions for payment processing. Its offerings include both noncustodial and custodial crypto wallets, empowering users to trade cryptocurrencies and participate in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Customer acquisition is driven by a strong partner network, social media presence, and effective referral programs. Revenue is generated through advertising, commissions on Fiat and crypto transactions, and fees for credit card payments. Fast Finance Pay Corp is redefining communication and digital payments by making them more secure, seamless, and globally connected.

For additional information, visit www.ff24pay-corp.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire