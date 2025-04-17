HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts to Report Record First Quarter 2025 with Net Revenue Up More than 34%; Revises Full Year Outlook

Net Revenue Expected to Grow 34%+ in 2025 to $4.2 Million, up From Previous Guidance of $4.0 Million

Product Expansion and Growth in Subscription-Based Recurring Revenue Continues to Drive Positive Cash Flow

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a platform for acquiring, developing, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals that target select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market, reported preliminary results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net revenue is expected to exceed a record $925,000, up more than 19% sequentially and up more than 34% versus the same year-ago quarter.

Direct-to-consumer subscription-based customers increased 83% and Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers increased 81% as compared to the year ago quarter. In addition to the benefits of generating recurring revenue, subscriptions enhance customer communications, improve customer retention and extend customer lifetime value.

"After generating record-breaking revenue and our first-ever positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024, this momentum continued into the first quarter," stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. "These results once again demonstrate our strengthening performance across our direct-to-consumer and retail channels for both our traditional and new product offerings.

"We also maintained our top three Amazon ranking in our category, with this success due to our well-tuned marketing strategies and perhaps more so our unique formulations that our customers find so valuable for supporting their heart and brain health.

"As the result of years of research and development, we plan to soon launch several new product formulations representing new product categories. We will cross-promote these products across our sales channels like never before and thereby position us to drive substantial increases in revenues and profitability over the coming quarters and beyond.

"We then plan to drive future growth by reinvesting our profits into new product development and channel expansion, including the development and launch of new oral delivery systems based on exclusive IP."

Healthy Extracts is planning to soon launch several new products:

Revolutionary heart health formulation targeting an unmet need of more than 40 million statin users in the U.S.

MYNUS sugar blocker specially formulated to reduce up to 42% of the sugar impact from meals. The MYNUS on-the-go gel-packs will be made available under the company's exclusive U.S. and Canadian licensing and manufacturing agreement with Gelteq.

Hydrate EZ: on-the-go gel pack specially formulated to provide hydration, focus, recovery, and sleep benefits without need for mixing.

Healthy Extracts' top brand ambassador and renowned fitness expert, Whitney Johns, is also preparing to launch WHITNEY JOHNS NUTRITION on-the-go gel packs for gut health in the second quarter of 2025.

In the second half of 2025, the company plans to launch COLLAGEN (anti-aging) in an on-the-go gel pack. These products will be based on Healthy Extracts' exclusive oral delivery system and proprietary formulations.

"We believe our commitment to customer retention, product innovation, and strategic engagement continues to differentiate our company and brands from the competition," added Pitts. "Given the strong leverage we have created in our business model, we see each of these new products generating on their own millions in additional annual revenues with high gross margins.

"We also believe that our solid cash flow and a highly favorable capitalization structure strengthens our ability to pursue certain opportunistic M&A opportunities, particularly those which would provide additional exclusive IP that differentiates us from our industry peers. Altogether, we remain well positioned for another year of record growth in revenues, cash flow and shareholder value."

2025 Outlook

Based upon the strong revenue performance in the first quarter of 2025 and better visibility into the remainder of the year, the company has increased its outlook for total net revenue in 2025 to more than $4.2 million, representing growth of more than 34% over 2024. This compares to the company's previous guidance for 2025 of more than $4.0 million.

New product launches across new categories and formats that are scheduled for throughout the year are expected to drive this growth with greater profitability (excluding non-cash-based expenses).

The new products are expected to benefit from the broad market channels the company has strategically developed and invested in over the last several years. The company plans to drive future growth by reinvesting its profits into new product development and channel expansion.

The preliminary unaudited results presented in this press release are estimates only and are subject to revision until the company officially reports its quarterly results in May.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals.

The company's subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. This superfruit has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

UBN's KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations, which have been designed to enhance brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior, provide many sales and intellectual property licensing opportunities.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

