WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $38.40 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $29.13 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $222.211 million from $196.280 million last year.Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $38.40 Mln. vs. $29.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $222.211 Mln vs. $196.280 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX