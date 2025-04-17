Prysmian Partners with Dow to Advance Production of Sirocco Microduct Cables

Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, and Dow have recently partnered to advance the production of Prysmian's Sirocco® microduct cables using Dow's AXELERON Telecom Cable Compound.

In 2024, Dow's AXELERON Cable Compound and Prysmian's Sirocco® Microduct Cable were recognized as a winning co-development technology in the 2024 R&D 100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category. Established in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards is the only science and technology awards competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies and materials for their technological significance that are available for sale or license.

The R&D 100 Awards program identifies and celebrates the top 100 revolutionary technologies of the year and is a considered a prestigious award in the research and development communities.

"Prysmian is honored to be recognized alongside Dow, to R&D Magazine's list of R&D 100 Awards for 2024. Utilizing Dow's AXELERON and advanced Prysmian fiber technology, our Sirocco® microduct cables combine optimized optical fibers and cable materials to be able to install more optical fibers in limited space," said Srinivas Siripurapu, Chief Innovation and R&D Officer for Prysmian. "This collaboration has netted essential breakthroughs in our Sirocco® cable technology, increasing fiber density with a smaller cable diameter, resulting in lower installation costs and less raw material usage. Importantly, it also significantly reduces our environmental footprint, demonstrating our commitment to sustainability."

AXELERONTM is a black, UV-stabilized HDPE cable jacket material designed for power and telecommunication applications and ensures a low coefficient of friction (COF) and extremely low shrinkage. This enables an extremely high fiber count in smaller diameter cables and increases cable installation efficiency offering excellent toughness, weather resistance, and high-speed extrusion processing.

To facilitate the growing need for Sirocco® cables in the U.S., Prysmian has made significant investments across its North American footprint, including a $30M investment in its Jackson, Tennessee factory. The investments made have retooled the facility from legacy copper to fiber optic cable production. A $50M multi-year modernization project at Prysmian's Claremont fiber facility has also enhanced process capabilities, systems and technologies to support future growth.

"Through our partnership with Dow, we're able to evolve and improve on our product lines continuously, helping our customers achieve solutions that are not only environmentally conscious but better for their bottom line," said Patrick Jacobi, Vice President for Telecom at Prysmian North America. "Dow and Prysmian's partnership is mutually beneficial and allows us to utilize our shared expertise to ramp up Sirocco® production here in North America. We're excited to expand on this partnership and enable new fiber technology to be more broadly distributed across our region."

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $8 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 33,000 employees, 107 production plants and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2024, global sales exceeded €17 billion.

