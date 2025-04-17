Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025
Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement NRW EUR tap of 2.7% Sep-2034 BMK

Finanznachrichten News

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement NRW EUR tap of 2.7% Sep-2034 BMK

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

POST-STABILISATION PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

17 April 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

NRW / ISIN DE000NRW0PN7

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 18 March 2025, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Lukas Patzer; telephone: +49711-127-28238) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) [, [and also] as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018]2) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s)3 named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer:The GERMAN STATE OF NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA (LAND NRW), rated Aa1 (Moody's, stable), AA (S&P, negative), AAA (FITCH, stable), AAA (Scope, stable)
Guarantor(s) (if any):-
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR Benchmark (current o/s EUR 1bn)
Description:Tap of the outstanding 2.7%, 5th September 2034 bond, RegS, Bearer, off the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme Listing: Düsseldorf (regulated market)
Offer price:98.584%

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s):BNP / ING / LBBW / Morgan Stanley / UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



PostStabilisation Announcement NRW EUR tap of 2 7 Sep-2034 BMK
