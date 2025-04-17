Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement NRW EUR tap of 2.7% Sep-2034 BMK

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

POST-STABILISATION PERIOD ANNOUNCEMENT

17 April 2025

NRW / ISIN DE000NRW0PN7

NRW / ISIN DE000NRW0PN7

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 18 March 2025, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Lukas Patzer; telephone: +49711-127-28238) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) [, [and also] as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018]2) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s)3 named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: The GERMAN STATE OF NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA (LAND NRW), rated Aa1 (Moody's, stable), AA (S&P, negative), AAA (FITCH, stable), AAA (Scope, stable) Guarantor(s) (if any): - Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark (current o/s EUR 1bn) Description: Tap of the outstanding 2.7%, 5th September 2034 bond, RegS, Bearer, off the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme Listing: Düsseldorf (regulated market) Offer price: 98.584%

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP / ING / LBBW / Morgan Stanley / UniCredit



