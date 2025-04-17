Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 17 April 2025
Edison issues report on Franklin Global Trust (FRGT)
Edison issues report on Franklin Global Trust (LSE: FRGT)
Effective from 16 April 2025, Franklin Global Trust (FRGT) is the new name for the Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust. The trust's manager Zehrid Osmani, who has been in place since October 2018, and his team are transitioning to Franklin Equity Group, which should further enhance its research capabilities. FRGT's team and investment strategy remain unchanged. At the end of February 2025, Franklin Equity Group had more than $137bn of assets under management. Its focus on high-growth sectors including technology and healthcare should be a good fit for FRGT's approach of seeking innovative companies with long-term growth potential. The board recently announced a reduction in the trust's fee structure, which it believes will ensure the ongoing charge remains competitive and will increase shareholder value.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
www.edisongroup.com
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
enquiries@edisongroup.com
+44 (0)20 3077 5700
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Xwww.x.com/edison_inv_res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2120524 17-Apr-2025