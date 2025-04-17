Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2025 16:26 Uhr
Maximus: One of America's Most Innovative Companies

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / Maximus earns national recognition for cutting-edge technology and customer-focused solutions to meet the mission.

Maximus

At Maximus, innovation is what we do. From robotics process automation to machine learning to AI, we use the latest technologies to ensure we get the right services to the right people at the right time.

That's why we're honored to be named to Fortune's annual list of "America's Most Innovative Companies" again.

Our culture values strong customer focus - anticipating needs, solving problems, and delivering high satisfaction for our government agency partners. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to meeting the mission.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to government, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MAXIMUS on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MAXIMUS
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/maximus
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MAXIMUS



