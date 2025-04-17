Aumann Auctions to Sell Vintage Vehicles Featured in Yellowstone's Prequel 1923 Series

Film-Featured Antique Vehicles to Be Offered in Aumann's Prestigious Pre-'30 Auction

Aumann Auctions is offering a rare opportunity for collectors, enthusiasts, and fans of the hit 1923 series, which is the Yellowstone Founder's Story, with an upcoming online auction featuring nine vehicles used in the filming of the show. These authentic vintage cars and trucks - each with a unique story and screen time - will sell as part of the Pre-'30 Tractor and Vehicle Auction ending April 29, 2025.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a piece of Hollywood and automotive history," said Kurt Aumann, CEO of Aumann Auctions. "Each vehicle not only represents an important era in automotive design but has also played a role in a major television production that celebrates American heritage."

Auction Highlights Include:

Flatbed TT Truck - A favorite among filmmakers, this reliable workhorse features a new Brassworks radiator, a WASP gear-reduction starter, gear-driven alternator, and a 12V system conversion. It was most recently fitted with a new fuel tank for its role in Yellowstone's Prequel, 1923.

Ford Model T Coupe ("Doctor's Coupe") - A beautifully restored classic with a rich interior, this dependable driver was used on the 1923 set

1920s Model R Hupmobile - Originally part of a Michigan-based collection and museum, this four-cylinder Hupmobile was brought back to life with a rebuilt vacuum tank and appeared prominently in the first series of 1923.

International Truck - Known for its performance in film, this truck features a rebuilt fuel system, new wiring, and a refreshed cooling system. Another proven veteran of the Yellowstone production.

Durant Touring Car - A former Aumann Auctions feature, the Durant was acquired for 1923 and has been upgraded with new wiring and a rebuilt fuel system, making it a reliable period piece for both display and driving.

Hupmobile Sedan (Model R) - With its rare three-door body and distinctive "gangster-era" look, this car is a favorite in both car circles and the film industry. Extensive restoration includes new interior, woodwork, wiring, and a rebuilt vacuum tank. It was featured multiple times in the series, including as a cab.

Chevrolet Sedan (Modernized) - Modified for modern drivability, this sedan is equipped with a Toyota engine, automatic transmission, and modern brakes - blending vintage style with today's comfort. Used in the 1923 series.

Model T Roadster Pickup - This fun-to-drive classic features a new Brassworks radiator and new fuel tank. A consistent presence on set, it appeared in both seasons of 1923.

All vehicles are available for online bidding now through April 29th. Whether you're a serious collector, a fan of the show, or just love vintage cars, this auction offers an exceptional opportunity to own a vehicle with Hollywood credentials.

About Aumann Auctions, Inc.

Aumann Auctions, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in antique tractor, automobilia, and vintage advertising auctions. With a reputation for uncovering and bringing historically significant pieces to market, Aumann Auctions continues to set records in the agricultural collectibles industry.

Contact Information

